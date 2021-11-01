A burgeoning outbreak in San Juan County underscored New Mexico's COVID-19 report Monday.
Far northwestern New Mexico added 404 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to the state Department of Health. The report included totals from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
There were 12 deaths listed in the report, including two people from Valencia and Doña Ana counties.
Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, had 658 cases. Santa Fe County added 102 cases. Other counties in triple-digits included Sandoval (143), Otero (153), McKinley (153) and Doña Ana (329).
The Department of Health said there are 368 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
These are the counties with the 10 highest infection counts in New Mexico:
Bernalillo 77,181
Doña Ana 30,787
San Juan 22,230
Sandoval 16,333
McKinley 15,224
Lea 13,634
Santa Fe 13,334
Chaves 12,856
Eddy 10,995
Valencia 9,392
