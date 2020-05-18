The New Mexico Corrections Department announced Monday that 21 state prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility in Chaparral have tested positive for COVID-19, and one has been sent to a hospital in El Paso.
The late afternoon announcement — the department's first acknowledgement that any state prisoners have the disease — came a few days after it announced that of nearly 4,000 tests administered to staff and employees the previous week, only one correctional officer, an employee at the medium-security Otero facility, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The department administered 133 more tests Friday after a 31-year-old inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility said he was feeling ill and tested positive for the virus, spokesman Eric Harrison said.
"Results for these additional tests began coming in today, with 20 new inmates producing positive results," Harrison wrote in an email Monday. "The remaining 112 were negative and one test is still pending."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had announced Friday there were 31 confirmed cases of the virus among federal prisoners at the Otero County Prison Facility — which holds both state and federal inmates — and that 40 people have tested positive in the Otero County Processing Center, which holds U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.
As of Monday, those numbers had increased to 38 cases among federal inmates at the prison facility and 43 cases at the center that holds ICE detainees.
Harrison said last week state and federal inmates have no contact with one another and are held in physically separate parts of the prison. They are staffed by different employees.
Both parts of the prison and the processing center are run by the same private operator, Management and Training Corporation.
The company didn't immediately respond Monday to phone and email messages seeking comment on what treatment the infected inmates are being offered and what plans the company has to keep the virus from spreading.
A spokesman for the company said in an email last week the company had taken measures to prevent an outbreak of the virus, including providing increased access to soap for hand-washing, canceling all in-person visits and identifying areas that could be used to quarantine inmates.
American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico attorney Lalita Moskowitz said Monday it's no surprise more prisoners have tested positive at the facility.
"I don't think people should be fooled or think Otero is unique in some way," she aded. "This is something that could happen and very likely will happen in other facilities, whether they are run by the state or by private companies."
The New Mexico Supreme Court rejected a petition earlier this month asking the court to order the governor to work with Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya-Lucero to release as many as 30 percent of the inmates held in state prisons to prevent an outbreak of the virus within prison walls.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 18, which represents about 900 prison guards and support staff, filed a complaint May 1 with the state Labor Relations Board, accusing the Corrections Department of violating a collective bargaining agreement by refusing to share its plans for managing a possible COVID-19 outbreak in the state prison system.
The union said the department refused to provide information about how it plans to address worker exposure or about how it plans to contain spread if more cases are confirmed — in part because it was afraid prison workers wouldn't show up to work if they knew they'd be asked to work in a unit where prisoners had tested positive.
Harrison said the Corrections Department has plans in place "in the event of a staff shortage due to COVID-19," adding, "at no point will there be a risk to public safety if we have multiple staff members out due to the virus."
He did not respond to a request for a more detailed description of that plan.
The New Mexican filed an Inspection of Public Records Act request April 1 asking for any correspondence — including emails, letters, memos, voicemails or text messages — about COVID-19 between the governor and the Corrections Department secretary between Feb. 15 and April 1. After deeming the request burdensome, the department responded Monday there were no records responsive to the request.
