New Mexico had 1,409 new coronavirus cases and 21 newly reported deaths from COVID-19 complications as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Santa Fe County had 59 new cases. The counties with the most new cases were Bernalillo, with 420; Doña Ana, with 230; Sandoval, 116; San Juan, 82; McKinley, 81; and Valencia, 69.
The newly reported deaths involved eight people in Bernalillo County; four in Doña Ana; three in San Juan; and one each in Chaves, Colfax, Harding, Lea, Rio Arriba and Roosevelt counties.
As of Wednesday, 648 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 complications.
The state's total number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 5,310. Its total number of cases is now 308,091.
