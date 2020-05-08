The New Mexico Corrections Department announced Friday it had tested 2,486 prison workers and 800 inmates for the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently ordered the testing of all prison employees and 25 percent (about 1,600) of the state’s 6,500 prison inmates.
All employees, "with the exception of a few on long term leave," have now been tested, the department said in a statement Friday.
The target for inmate testing is on track to be completed by Monday, according to the statement.
“The ability to test inmate populations at this scale enables us to identify asymptomatic individuals and take proactive steps to ensure care and contain spread,” Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero said in the statement.
Lucero said the testing was completed in conjunction with the state Department of Health.
Corrections spokesman Eric Harrison said the results of the tests are still pending and will be announced as they come in.
Four prison workers in three state prisons have already tested positive for the virus — one in April and three earlier this month.
Only 14 inmates previously had been tested. A dozen of those test results were negative, Harrison said Wednesday. Two were still pending.
Harrison said he had no new results Friday.
