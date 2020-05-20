New Mexico health officials on Wednesday reported 134 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 6,317.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, has killed 283 people in New Mexico, with seven fatalities reported Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Four of the new deaths occurred in San Juan County: a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington, another woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s who lived at the San Juan Center in Farmington.
The other deaths occurred in McKinley County: a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s.
McKinley County added 25 cases, bringing its total to 2,009. San Juan County also had 25 cases for a total of 1,432. Bernalillo County had 30 cases for a total of 1,254. Santa Fe County added one case. Its total was 127.
Nineteen cases were detected among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center. Overall, it had 62 cases.
Otero County Prison Facility had one case for a total of 38.
As of Wednesday, 206 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,985 had recovered.
