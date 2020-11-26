The daily count of new coronavirus cases in New Mexico dropped slightly again Thursday as health officials announced 1,708 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections and 18 deaths, including a Santa Fe County man in his 80s who lived at Kingston Residence.
The death marked the 10th at the assisted living facility, which has seen the city of Santa Fe's worst congregate care outbreak during the pandemic. As of Thursday, 31 people in the county had died from the illness.
Bernalillo County led the state in new cases Thursday with 661. Santa Fe County had 84 cases.
The state has had a total 89,796 of infections and 1,469 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
Of the other deaths reported Thursday, seven were Bernalillo County residents; five were in Doña Ana County; San Miguel County had two; and Eddy, Sandoval and San Juan counties each had one.
There were 880 patients hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19, health officials said.
From the data on the Dept of Health website; some 29% of Covid deaths are in nursing homes, and some 70% of Covid deaths are in those over 65 yoa.
One would hope that the DOH, and the Governor, would do a better job protecting the seniors, esp those in nursing homes and long term care, as they are clearly those most "at risk" from Covid.
Instead they have seen fit to reduce the age of Direct Caregivers at such facilities from 18 yoa to 16 yoa, thus setting up a transmission path from the schools to the elder care facilites, using these part time high school kids. Questionable in "normal" times, inept, almost criminal, with the Covid pandemic.
Done by the DOH in secret Emergency Rulemakings, with no public input. It looks like a "Kill Granny" scheme. The incompetence of NM government is breathtaking...
