State health officials on Sunday reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Santa Fe County, a significant increase from the average daily number of positive test results in recent weeks.
The new cases were among 192 reported statewide, bringing New Mexico's total confirmed cases to 11,809.
The state also reported another death — a Doña Ana County man in his 50s. In all, 492 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
New Mexico has seen a growing number of cases in recent days, causing the governor to delay plans to further reopen the state's economy.
Bernalillo County reported 45 new cases, San Juan County had 34, McKinley County had 28 and Doña Ana County had 27.
The Otero County Prison Facility and Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas each added three new cases.
As of Sunday, 114 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,865 since the pandemic began. Overall, 5,264 people have recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Avoid the plaza area. Lots of people there and few masks.
Yes, the anarchist protestors are spreading the virus as super spreaders, deaths will follow. The politicians who encouraged and sponsored this violation of their own health orders will have blood on their hands, it has started everywhere.......LA, Phoenix, and Houston now.....https://www.newsweek.com/houston-protesters-begin-fall-ill-coronavirus-after-marching-george-floyd-1511066?fbclid=IwAR21aGLX3QF8yTb5y1cEnnZh0mh_QraUICVhppKgq59rENXlGkR7I38Lb3w
Mike- About a week ago, you were lauding Texas for the great job they were doing on the Coivid crisis. Now Texas is in a crisis foe lack of ICU capacity for spike in Coronavirus cases. So should we be at all interested in your posts on Public Heath? You don't seem to have called the Texas situation correctly.
Interestingly, the spikes in Texas, Florida, Arizona and Mississippi don't seem to have anything to do with protesters. Do the governors of those states not have 'blood on their hands,' to use your language-guaranteed-to-incite.
Given your massive errors in your pronouncenments regarding Public Health, we will be delighted to hear your substantiation of your claim that protesters are 'anarchists.' Without attribution, you will be called out as a 'Red Scare' provocateur and LIAR.
Why waste time? You are a Red Scare' provocateur and LIAR!
Sorry my old man, but you have once again gone too FAR!
We rightfully expect more of the elders amongst us. Do better, or withdraw.
Patiently awaiting your vivid condemnations of those Governors . Thanks!
The current data shows that NM has almost 3X the deaths per capita that Texas does, and 30% more cases per capita, even with the recent surges in Texas. Texas has also had 60% lower hospitalizations per capita from COVID so far, so I don't think you can actually say old Mich has done a much better job than Abbott, but some people live in a dream world when politics is involved, it removes all rational logic and reasoning capabilities.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.