State health officials on Thursday announced 121 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 more deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
There is a total of 9,367 cases in New Mexico, and 420 residents have died from the disease.
Included among the new positive test results were two detainees held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility and 17 state prisoners held there. One state inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County also tested positive, according to a news release from the Governor's Office. There are 514 total infections at the Otero prison, 92 at a nearby federal immigrant detention center, and 20 other cases among federal inmates in the state. There have been three state prisoner cases outside the Otero facility.
Six of the new fatalities were in San Juan County: a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington; two women in their 90s who were residents of Beehive Homes in Farmington; a man in his 50s; a man in his 70s; and a man in his 90s who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
Two of the deaths were men in their 80s from McKinley county, including one who was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque. Two were from Doña Ana County: a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Jim Wood Home in Hatch.
Santa Fe County reported two new cases Thursday. It has a total of 161. One previously reported case was not confirmed by a lab, the news release said. State data shows nearly 60 percent of cases in Santa Fe County are in the 87505 and 87507 ZIP codes.
There are currently 189 patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
