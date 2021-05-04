New Mexico suffered 10 more COVID-19 deaths, with victims ranging in ages from their 30s to their 90s.
The state Department of Health's report on the virus Tuesday included 219 new cases, with nine in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo County and San Juan County headed the list, with 93 and 37 cases, respectively.
Victims included three people from Lea and Doña Ana counties, with two from Curry County.
In all, New Mexico has lost 4,083 people to the virus.
The state said 138 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 183,813 cases are designated as having recovered.
