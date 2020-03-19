CLOSED
Through April 10: The New Mexico Department of Health has ordered the closing of all theaters, including movie theaters, as well as recreational facilities, health clubs, spas, flea markets and indoor shopping malls. Restaurants, bars, breweries, eateries and other food establishments must close to dine-in customers; takeout and home delivery are permitted.
Places that are exempt from the public health emergency order and may remain open include grocery stores and pharmacies, shelters, courthouses, banks, correction and detention facilities, hospitals and other health care facilities, and places of worship during regular hours.
The order generally prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people “in a single room or connected space but does not include a typical business environment.”
March 22: Inn on the Alameda will temporarily close until further notice.
Through March 23: Historic Santa Fe Foundation, El Zaguán, historicsantafe.org.
Through March 29: Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino.
Through March 31: House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf, meowwolf.com.
Through March 31: The Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, Museum Hill, wheelwright.org.
Through April 2: The Santa Claran Hotel and Casino in Española, santaclaran.com.
Through April 3: All state museums, historic sites, parks and cultural institutions.
Through April 3: State government buildings and leased state offices, except those, such as the Motor Vehicle Division, that provide direct services.
Through April 5: Pasatiempo, Consuelo, Luisa, MEG senior meal sites; city of Santa Fe; call Meals on Wheels at 505-955-4700.
Through April 6: Santa Fe Children’s Museum, santafechildrensmuseum.org.
Through April 6: Girls Inc.
Through April 6: Vista Grande Public Library in Eldorado.
Through April 7: The Museum of Encaustic Art and Encaustic Art Institute, Santa Fe, moeart.org.
Through April 14: El Rito Public Library.
Through May 10: Glorieta Adventure Camps conference center, Glorieta, glorieta.org.
Until further notice: All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service but will continue to provide critical services over the phone. Online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov.
Until further notice: SITE Santa Fe, sitesantafe.org.
Until further notice: Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and all O’Keeffe Museum sites, Santa Fe and Abiquiú, okeeffemuseum.org.
Until further notice: UNM-Los Alamos campus buildings are closed and all operations will be handled remotely using phone, email and online technology.
Until further notice: Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, santafecountynm.gov.
Until further notice: Kitchenality, the Kitchen Angels resale store, kitchenangels.org.
Until further notice: Pojoaque baseball fields closed and all scheduled events canceled.
Until further notice: Bandelier National Monument Visitor Center; all ranger-led programs suspended. Trails remain open and park staff are onsite to provide information, nps.gov.
Until further notice: Tesuque Casino, tesuquecasino.com.
Until further notice: Form & Concept and Zane Bennett Contemporary Art, Santa Fe, formandconcept.center; zanebennettgallery.com.
Until further notice: Art House, Carl & Marilynn Thoma Art Foundation, thomafoundation.org.
Until further notice: Santa Fe Spirits distillery tasting room, 7505 Mallard Way; Read Street tasting room open with limited hours, 3 to 8 p.m., santafespirits.com.
Until further notice: Hotel Santa Fe, hotelsantafe.com.
Until further notice: Modern General and Vinaigrette, Santa Fe and Albuquerque, moderngeneralfeedandseed.com and viniagretteonline.com.
Closed for the season: Ski Santa Fe, Taos Ski Valley, Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, Pajarito Mountain and Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area.
POSTPONED
March 20: Conversations: Reimagining the Future of Midtown Santa Fe, Santa Fe Art Institute, sfai.org.
April 1-4: Third Annual Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Fundraiser, Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, tamayahorserehab.com.
April 4: A Santa Fe Remembrance: Barbara and Ed Okun, Gerald Peters Contemporary, gpgallery.com.
April 4: Annual Dinner & Auction, ARTsmart, La Fonda on the Plaza, ARTsmartNM.org.
April 4-5: Art of Home Tour with Keller Williams Santa Fe, ARTsmart, ARTsmartNM.org.
April 4-5: Gerald Clay Memorial Basketball Fundraiser, Fitness Education Center, sfcc.edu.
April 9: Fourth annual New Mexico Writers Dinner, La Fonda on the Plaza, nmwriters.org.
April 16, 18, 19: Bowl For Kids’ Sake, fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region, The Alley and Cities of Gold, bbbsmountainregion.org.
April 16-19: Cuentos para la Aldea, Teatro Paraguas, teatroparaguas.org.
April 18: Keep Santa Fe Beautiful’s Great American Spring Clean Up Day, keepsantafebeautiful.org.
April 23-26: AXEL, Cirque du Soleil, Santa Ana Star Center, santaanastarcenter.com.
June 16: Antiques Roadshow, Museum Hill, pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/ontour.
Through April 9: Southwest Seminars, southwestseminars.org.
Through April 26: Borromeo String Quartet (March 22, rescheduled for early summer); The Creation (April 25-26, rescheduled for spring 2021); Tom O’Connor Celebration (May 14, rescheduled for next season); Santa Fe Pro Musica at St. Francis Auditorium, Loretto Chapel, Lensic Performing Arts Center and the Compound, sfpromusica.org.
CANCELED
March 21: Opening events and public programs (in March), Displaced, SITE Santa Fe, sitesantafe.org.
March 26-28: 3 X 3: Three New Plays by Talia Pura, Teatro Paraguas Second Space, teatroparaguas.org.
March 29: Capital High School Student Exhibition, Kay Contemporary Art, ARTsmart, ARTsmartNM.org.
March 31: Winter Lecture Series, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, golondrinas.org.
April 1: First Wednesday Lecture by Rob Martinez, Friends of History, New Mexico History Museum, museumfoundation.org.
April 7, 14, 16, 21: Spanish Colonial Days, El Rancho de las Golondrinas, golondrinas.org.
April 10: Poulenc Trio, Los Alamos Concert Association, Duane W. Smith Auditorium, losalamosconcert.org.
April 21: “Keith Recker, Into the Blue: Ancient Origins of the Pantone Color of the Year,” International Folk Art Market and TOKo Santa Fe with SITE Santa Fe, SITE Santa Fe, folkartmarket.org.
April 24-26: Ty Murray Invitational, Professional Bull Riders event, Dreamstyle Arena at the Pit, Albuquerque.
May 3: Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun, Santa Fe Opera, Lensic Performing Arts Center, santafeopera.org.
May 8: Sweet Potato Kicks the Sun, Santa Fe Opera, African American Performing Arts Center, Albuquerque, santafeopera.org.
Through April 3: Rail Runner Express passenger train service, riometro.org.
Through April 4: All concerts, AMP, ampconcerts.org.
Through April 5: City government public meetings, advisory board meetings and subcommittees are canceled, with the exception of the City Council, Finance Committee, Public Works and Public Utilities. For the latter group, special arrangements are in development to provide video or phone conferencing alternatives for participation, santafenm.gov.
Through April 5: Classes and activities, recreation centers and city libraries, santafenm.gov.
Through April 6: The Institute of American Indian Arts campus and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, iaia.edu.
Through April 6: All studio classes and programming, Wise Fool New Mexico, wisefoolnm.org.
Through April 15: All programs, events and concerts, Meow Wolf, meowwolf.com.
Through April 30: All in-person public events, School for Advanced Research, sarweb.org.
Through April 30: All Museum of New Mexico Foundation member events, museum foundation.org.
Through April 30: All public programming, Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, wheelwright.org.
Until further notice: All events at Op.Cit. Books in DeVargas Center. Store remains open; access through external door off back parking lot, opcit.com.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department district offices statewide. Santa Fe district: 505-827-0920. Online services at tax.newmexico.gov.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter asks that individuals interested in adopting an animal visit SFHumaneSociety.org to see available animals, then call 505-983-4309, extension 1610, to set up an appointment.
Blue Rain Gallery, Santa Fe, blueraingallery.com.
Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, chiaroscurosantafe.com.
Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, Santa Fe, charlottejacksobn.com.
Edition One Gallery, editiononegallery.com.
Evoke Contemporary, Santa Fe, evokecontemporary.com.
Gebert Contemporary, gebertcontemporary.com.
Hecho a Mano, Santa Fe, hechoamano.org.
Photo-eye Gallery, Santa Fe, photoeye.com/gallery.
Tai Modern, Santa Fe, taimodern.com.
For the latest on postponements, cancellations and closures, go to santafenewmexican.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.