Control of the Senate will come down to a few races

WASHINGTON — The battle for the White House may be the marquee political event of 2020, but it is the rapidly intensifying struggle for control of the Senate that will determine how power is truly wielded in Washington come 2021.
As Republicans assess President Donald Trump’s uncertain reelection chances, they see maintaining control of the Senate as their last line of defense against the prospect of Democrats controlling both the House and the White House. Democrats view gaining the Senate as a way to stymie Trump should he win a second term. And they say winning the White House only to have Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, remain in charge of the Senate would stifle any legislative effort to undo the effects of the Trump presidency.
Strategists for both parties and independent analysts currently give Republicans the edge in narrowly holding on to the Senate, given the small number of highly competitive races. But the distinct possibility of wild cards adding to an already volatile atmosphere was underscored this past week by news that Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., will retire at the end of the year. His departure unexpectedly put another seat in play and gave Democrats a second pickup opportunity in a state they believe is trending increasingly blue.
“We have a decent shot,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader. “Republican incumbents and Donald Trump are far weaker in the challenger states than people realize.”
Democrats would need a net gain of three seats to assume Senate control if they win the White House and four if they do not, since the vice president serves as the tiebreaker in a 50-50 Senate.
Both sides agree that just a handful of seats are truly up for grabs at this point, limiting Democratic opportunities for the gains they want.
“They need to put another seat on the board or pull another rabbit out of their hat in Alabama, and I’m not sure they can,” said Jennifer Duffy, who handicaps Senate races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.
Her Alabama reference points to the fact that Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat, faces reelection there after an upset victory in 2017 over Roy Moore, a former judge who was accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls. Washington Republicans are determined to deny Moore a rematch. But other Republican candidates will be heavily favored in a very conservative state, making Jones the only seriously endangered Democratic incumbent at the moment. The party is defending a dozen seats compared with 23 for Republicans.
In contrast to 2018, Republicans will be almost entirely on defense in 2020 with Republican-held seats in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina considered by both parties to be the top targets; seats in Iowa and elsewhere could move on to the list as the campaigns there develop.
Republicans believe they can hold on in most of the chief battleground states — Trump won two of the four in 2016, Arizona and North Carolina, and won one of Maine’s four electoral votes. And they say Democrats themselves are helping strengthen their hand.
Republicans in charge of the party’s overall Senate strategy claim that the progressive agenda being embraced by leading Democratic presidential candidates and other prominent voices in the party — Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, public benefits for immigrants who are living in the country illegally — is turning off the swing voters that Democrats will need to win Senate seats in places like Iowa and Arizona. Republicans are doing their best to brand Democrats as far out of the mainstream. The term “socialist” will be a regular feature of Republican ads and speeches.
But while Republicans have sought to tie the progressive policies to top contenders such as Mark Kelly, the former astronaut and a prized Democratic recruit against Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., he and the other Democratic candidates have distanced themselves from proposals such as a government-run health insurance program that would end private coverage.
Democrats say that it is Republican candidates who are caught in a squeeze, trapped between independent and suburban Republicans uncomfortable with Trump and base voters who will brook no dissent when it comes to the president. Schumer noted that the same crosscurrents helped Democrats defeat Republican senator Dean Heller in Nevada last year.