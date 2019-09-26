Congress on Thursday gave final approval to a short-term spending bill that would punt the threat of a government shutdown to just before Thanksgiving, giving lawmakers an additional two months to resolve their differences over paying for President Donald Trump’s policies.
The measure ensures that all federal agencies and departments, as well as a number of health care and community programs, will maintain their funding through Nov. 21, just before Congress is scheduled to depart Washington for its Thanksgiving break. The Senate voted 82-15 to pass the bill, clearing it for the White House just days before funding was set to expire on Oct. 1. Trump is expected to sign it.
“That’s the easy part,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the minority leader, said in a floor speech Thursday. “The hard part is getting a bipartisan appropriations process back on track.”
That task promises to be a difficult one, given bitter differences between Democrats and Republicans over several elements of Trump’s agenda, none more acute than the dispute over financing construction of a wall on the southwestern border, and his immigration policies.
Before the vote, the lawmakers tasked with producing the dozen annual spending bills tussled over efforts to allocate $5 billion for the border wall.
The funding is part of the bill funding the Department of Homeland Security, which allocates money for carrying out the administration’s hard-line immigration policies. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the bill for a vote on the floor, with only one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, joining Republicans to advance it.
“This bill does present challenges, as we all know,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the West Virginia Republican in charge of the subcommittee that crafted the homeland security legislation. She assured her colleagues that the other agencies within the department — including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard and the Secret Service — would be adequately funded.
But Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, the subcommittee’s top Democrat, reminded his colleagues that the president has redirected funds from across government agencies to the southwestern border wall, asking, “Why are we rewarding these tactics with another $5 billion?” The panel rejected the amendment to remove that money from the legislation, with Republicans arguing that the money would also provide for roads, gates, cameras and sensors as well as additional fencing.
The overall process, traditionally hailed as a bipartisan one, has also been stymied in part because of disagreements over funding levels for some of the bills or what constituted so-called poison pills, partisan policy items that could prevent the legislation from garnering the necessary 60 votes on the Senate floor.
“It’s no secret that we’ve had mixed success,” said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala. and the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We still have a long way to go in fulfilling our duty to fund the government.”
Shelby is expected to discuss the effort to pass the 12 annual bills with Trump in the coming days.
Lawmakers also unanimously agreed to send four additional spending bills to the Senate floor, though some Democratic senators signaled they would side with the Democrat-led House on some provisions when the two chambers meet to reconcile their legislation.