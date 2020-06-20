For half a century, Pride parades have been a way for members of the LGBTQ community to openly display and celebrate their identity.
In the early years, marches were held in just a handful of major U.S. and European cities. Participation was not always safe.
"If you were marching, you were doing so knowing that you were risking your life," said Kevin Bowen, president of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance, which organizes Santa Fe Pride festivities.
The movement has grown and spread over the decades, becoming a force for change and an increasingly visible and colorful celebration of each new milestone. The U.S. Supreme Court decision last week prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers based on sexual orientation or gender identity was one such cause for excitement.
But even as the nation lauds the ruling — and commemorates the 50th anniversary of the first Pride parade in New York City on June 28, 1970 — Santa Feans won't be filling downtown streets with revelry next weekend.
Faced with public health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bowen and other organizers instead will hold a virtual celebration.
They are planning a series of performances from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday that will be livestreamed on the Twitch app.
"I'm glad we're doing something, even if it's virtual," said DJ Oona Bender, who will spin for the first two hours of the event.
Bender, who has lived in Santa Fe since 1981, said she thinks she has been a resident DJ at every gay or gay-friendly nightclub in the city since then, and it means a lot to perform for the community.
Santa Fe has long been a welcoming home to people like Bender, who identifies as lesbian.
"We have a lot to be proud of here," Bowen said.
He has tried to create a virtual event that will make people feel like they are together as they celebrate from their homes, he added.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber will open the event with a proclamation. Grammy Award-winning DJ Tracy Young will spin following Bender's set, and noted local drag queen Bella Gigante will perform, according to the Santa Fe Pride website.
In addition, Bowen will post recipes for the finger foods, cocktails and non-alcoholic "mocktails" that will be served to the 25 organizers, donors and public officials who attend the celebration in person at Museum Hill Cafe.
It's the best he could do while complying with COVID-19 restrictions, Bowen said, though he initially had hoped to stream the event from the Plaza.
"We don't need to let our guard down, but we do need to find ways to celebrate," he said.
Bowen and Bender both said they hope people will dance and "just have fun."
As LGBTQ rights increase, Bender said, she has noticed some people questioning whether Pride events need to continue.
She has a quick response: "Pride needs to be ongoing. It's not just about rights. It's about celebrating who we are."
