Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center has agreed to pay $98,000 to a deaf ex-employee who accused the hospital of discriminating and retaliating against her because of her disability, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday.
A hospital supervisor subjected Asheley Coriz to a hostile work environment because she is deaf, and the hospital then fired her because she requested accommodations for her disability and complained about her supervisor's conduct, the agency said in statement about the lawsuit filed on behalf of Coriz.
"Christus St. Vincent supports all legal requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act," Sandra Dominguez, the hospital's vice president of human resources, said in a statement. "Cases such as this serve as a reminder of the importance of ensuring that our everyday practices adhere to all legal requirements."
The agency filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of New Mexico after it failed to settle the dispute with the hospital out of court.
Coriz will receive $98,000 in back pay and compensatory damages, and her personnel records will be expunged. She also will receive a letter of acknowledgment from a hospital manager, expressing regret for her feeling no support about her disability and complaint against her supervisor, the agency said.
A federal judge issued a three-year consent decree that requires the hospital to revise its policies on workplace disabilities and reasonable accommodations. The hospital must report any complaints about disability discrimination to the agency during those three years.
And the supervisor who allegedly discriminated against Coriz is ineligible to be rehired, the agency said.
“Employers are responsible for preventing and remedying harassment of employees, including harassment because of an employee’s disability,” said Mary Jo O’Neill, regional attorney in the agency's Phoenix office.
