BEIJING — As China considers ways to retaliate against President Donald Trump’s mounting tariffs, it has increasingly acknowledged it must first address its main obstacle to punching back: its own slumping economy.
Chinese officials Wednesday vowed to respond with measures of their own if Trump follows through on his threat to put 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports a year. If Trump enacts the tariffs next month, as he said he would do Thursday, the costs would rise for nearly everything China ships to the United States, from shoes to car parts to the latest gadgets.
On Friday, China’s Ministry of Commerce, which is heavily involved in the country’s trade policy, said it would “take necessary counter measures to resolutely defend the core interests of the country and the fundamental interests of the people.”
The question is how. China’s imports from the United States are only a fraction of the trade going the other way, so it cannot match Washington tariff for tariff. Much of that trade consists of agriculture goods like soybeans as well as specialized products like Boeing jetliners or the U.S.-made chips for the smartphones China makes.
There are several things China could do. It could call for a boycott of U.S. goods or stop buying Boeing planes. It could devalue its currency, which would in effect partially nullify U.S. tariffs. It could make life much harder for American business and executives in China or it could exercise its power over key parts of the global supply chain, like its dominance over key manufacturing minerals called rare earths.
Chinese officials have signaled in recent weeks that tackling sluggish growth is a necessity for prevailing in the trade war, especially as it looks to drag on for months or perhaps years. That prospect was made clearer still to Chinese leaders Thursday, as Trump’s latest threat came just one day after top U.S. negotiators concluded talks with their Chinese counterparts in Shanghai.
“China has to make long-term plans, and it will be more focused on itself,” said Song Guoyou, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University.