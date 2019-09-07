WASHINGTON — At a table in the lobby bar of the Trump International Hotel this week, the final details of a black-tie, 40th anniversary gala for the Concerned Women for America were being worked out by the conservative group’s staff.
There was the contract with the president’s hotel to be reviewed. And there was also unfinished business with the White House — logistical issues posed by two guests from the administration, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and most important, the status of the video message and letter from President Donald Trump himself that the group wanted for the dinner.
“That is the gold standard,” said Kenda Bartlett, Concerned Women for America’s executive director. “If we can get that, the rest of this is just dressing.”
Staying at the Trump hotel or hosting an event in one of its ballrooms is hardly a guarantee of getting something in return from the Trump administration, or even getting on Trump’s personal radar. But many people like Bartlett have learned that it also does not hurt.
For a group like Concerned Women for America with its agenda of limiting abortion rights, for a lobbyist looking for a change in some federal regulation, or for a Republican candidate seeking donors, patronizing the hotel, the president’s Mar-a-Lago club or another of his properties has become a routine part of doing business in the Trump era. For some of the president’s supporters, it is even a way of giving thanks.
“President Trump has really been on the side of the evangelicals and we want to do everything we can to make him successful,” said Sharon Bolan Yerby, an evangelical minister from Dallas, who had dinner at the hotel last fall, and then headed over to the White House the next day for a “faith briefing” of religious leaders. “And if that means having dinner or staying in his hotel, we are going to do so.”
To ethics lawyers, the most extraordinary aspect about the daily merging of Trump’s official duties and his commercial interests both in Washington and around the world is that it has now become almost routine.
Since Trump became president, there have been thousands of visits to his properties, not only by Trump himself, but by foreign leaders, lobbyists, Republican candidates, members of Congress, Cabinet members and others with ties to the president. At least 90 members of Congress, 250 Trump administration officials and more than 110 foreign officials have been spotted at Trump properties since 2017, according to social media posts and counts by various watchdog groups.
“It reflects the normalization of corruption — this is just how business works in Trump’s Washington, D.C.,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, a nonprofit ethics group. “We have witnessed a stunning degradation of ethical norms.”
Federal Election Commission records, meanwhile, show that since January 2017, at least $5.6 million has been spent at Trump properties by political candidates or party organizations, including by Trump’s own political operation, according to an analysis by Public Citizen.
In the four years before Trump’s bid for president, these same hotels and other venues collected a total of only $119,000 in federally regulated payments from political groups.
The merging of interests became an issue this week when Pence, according to his chief of staff, spent two nights at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Ireland at the suggestion of the president — even though he had a series of meetings on the other side of the country, a 181-mile car and helicopter ride away.
The episode took place only a matter of days after Trump, at the end of the Group of 7 meeting in southern France, suggested he might hold a summit of global leaders next year at the Trump National Doral Miami, one of his Florida resorts.
That prompted congressional Democrats to announce they would begin an investigation into the president’s promotion of his branded properties for government business and potential abuse of taxpayer funds to enrich the president.
“The committee does not believe that U.S. taxpayer funds should be used to personally enrich President Trump, his family and his companies,” Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. and chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, wrote in a letter to the White House.
Investigators are also examining the increased use by the Pentagon of an airport in Scotland for refueling stopovers, visits that might also have included stays by military crews at the nearby Trump Turnberry golf resort, as first reported by Politico.
But Trump has simply brushed off the criticism, noting that the business his hotels receive is simply a testament to the quality of the hospitality offered.
Current and former White House officials insist they have never witnessed Trump making any explicit demand, or suggestion, that his Cabinet members or Republican allies stay at a Trump property or use one to host an event. But they have noted that a president who is extremely effective at communicating between the lines does not have to be explicit.
Trump, they said, spends more time talking about his properties in private than he does in public, and even as president, remains intimately involved with club minutiae, like knowing all the names on his Mar-a-Lago membership roll.
Anthony Scaramucci, for example, former White House communications director who lasted 11 days in the job, said that “no one pressured” him to stay for as much as $700 a night at the Trump hotel in Washington, where he lived during part of his short tenure.
But he said there do not need to be any marching orders from Trump or his inner circle for people to understand the potential benefits of being seen there.
“They’re conforming their behavior to what they think he would like,” Scaramucci said.