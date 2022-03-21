Zoomies Dog Daycare & Resort has a new owner, fellow cage-free dog boarding operator Stephen B. Biles, who owns the five-location Dogs 24/7 boarding and day care operation in metro Phoenix.
Biles took over ownership of Zoomies on March 14 from Andrew Imrie, who had owned the cage-free Zoomies since October 2019.
Since 2009, Biles has established Chandler Dogs 24/7, Gilbert Dogs 24/7, Tempe Dogs 24/7, Phoenix Dogs 24/7, and Glendale Dogs 24/7. He plans to keep the Zoomies name but append the 24/7.
“I wanted to expand out of the Phoenix metro,” Biles said. “I found a company [for sale] in Santa Fe that was doing the same we were doing.”
He said cage-free boarding and day care makes up less than 10 percent of the dog care market.
Biles is exploring the feasibility to add a second story to Zoomies and expand the 1,000-square-foot outdoor play area. He plans to raise the partial walls indoors and out and install new epoxy flooring.
“We are looking at ways to get a little bigger and comfortable for the dogs,” he said.
He plans to expand from nine employees to 15, with two Phoenix employees so far moving to Santa Fe.
Zoomies may open earlier and stay open later than the current 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. hours.
Santa Fe business broker Sam Goldenberg & Associates handled the transaction.
