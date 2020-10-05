Los Alamos-based Zia Credit Union plans to open a Santa Fe branch Oct. 13 at 111 N. St. Francis Drive near the DeVargas Center.
Zia has had a presence in Los Alamos since 1955 and expanded to Española around 1996. The credit union was considering opening a second branch in Española a year ago, but then-new CEO Dwayne Herrera convinced directors to expand to Santa Fe instead.
Herrera said about 1,000 of Zia’s 12,000 members live in Santa Fe and another 1,000 members live in Pojoaque.
“We wanted to be on the north side of town,” he said. “We knew we were going to serve a lot of members in Pojoaque.”
Zia Credit Union moves into the 4,022-square-foot former David Naylor Interiors space that was built in 1976 as a United Savings & Loan Association branch with a drive-thru that remains in place.
The branch will have six member pods for in-person service, the drive-thru and a call center. Branch hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Herrera said.
“During the coronavirus, we figured out we could take care of our members pretty well on the phone,” he said.
Zia accepts new members living in Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Taos and Santa Fe counties with no requirement to be employed by a specific business.
Santa Fe has headquarters for Northern New Mexico School Employees, State Employees and Guadalupe credit unions and branches of Del Norte, Nusenda and U.S. Eagle credit unions.
