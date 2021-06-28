Santa Fe YouthWorks has received a $1.3 million federal YouthBuild grant to help train 72 young people ages 16 to 24 for jobs in construction and the culinary arts.
“This is our largest grant or donation we have gotten,” YouthWorks Executive Director Melynn Schuyler said.
YouthBuild is a part of the Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration.
The grant allows YouthWorks to give recipients a $9.50-per-hour stipend for the first year of the two-year program that includes classroom education and workforce training on the job, said Hicham Ghizlane, the YouthBuild program director for YouthWorks.
“We are committed to serving 72 youth to help them achieve their employment and education goals,” Ghizlane said.
The YouthBuild model balances academic learning and occupational skills training, specifically focusing on at-risk youth who are significantly behind in basic skill development or in obtaining a high school diploma or state high school equivalency credential, according to the Labor Department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.