Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy, which provides electricity in Eastern New Mexico, was named the nation’s largest investor-owned clean energy provider with wind, solar and battery storage, according to the American Clean Power Association.
Xcel Energy at the end of 2020 had 11,205 megawatts of wind and solar power on its system, edging out Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Southern California Edison, the association said.
Xcel reports it is more than halfway to delivering 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2050 and be nearly 80 percent carbon-free by 2030.
Xcel produces and acquires about 10 percent of its wind and solar power in New Mexico.
It is the primary electricity provider in six Eastern New Mexico counties that include the cities of Roswell, Clovis, Portales, Hobbs and Carlsbad. Xcel provides power in eight states between New Mexico and Michigan.
