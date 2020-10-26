Santa Fe small businesses can gain insights on how to land government contracts through an online workshop offered by the Navy’s Office of Small Business Programs.
The free virtual workshop will start at noon Nov. 4. Space is limited and reservations are required at navy-osbp.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_Ah9Vg1tmQnuuBGVBXOFCpg.
The most likely contracts are in computer-related services and research and development in physical, engineer and life sciences, but all sorts of things could meet the needs of the Navy.
“The Department of the Navy buys everything from soup to nuts from small businesses, meaning, nothing is too small for a contract,” said Arveice M. Washington, deputy director of the Office of Small Business Programs. “Don’t think you might not have something we may need.”
Washington will lead the workshop, which will tackle how to do business with the Navy, especially for businesses that have never dealt with the Navy.
“This workshop is designed to educate local small businesses on the [Navy] initiatives and contracting opportunities,” Washington said in an email. “We will even discuss current procurements companies can bid on.”
