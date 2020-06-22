The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions has launched an online job-listing board called All Hands, New Mexico!
Employers can list jobs at dws.state.nm.us/COVID-19-Post-Jobs.
Job seekers can view the job list by registering at the department’s New Mexico Workforce Connection Online System at jobs.state.nm.us.
“As Governor [Michelle] Lujan Grisham oversees the re-opening of New Mexico’s economy safely it is important for New Mexicans to know what jobs are now available,” Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said in a statement.
Workforce Solutions representatives will work with businesses to search for qualified candidates and conduct any necessary screening of job candidates.
Job seekers can set up a virtual recruiter that will provide real-time alerts to jobs matching their skills and experience.
