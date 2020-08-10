A survey of people receiving unemployment benefits in New Mexico revealed that 89 percent of respondents felt uncomfortable returning to in-person work or education, citing health issues and the risk of COVID-19.
Concerns about rent and mortgage payments affected 87.6 percent of respondents.
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions conducted the economic impact survey July 30 to Aug. 4, and there were 3,906 respondents.
Many workers noted that requiring customers to wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart was the most effective way to give people comfort in returning to work, according to Workforce Solutions.
The state said it will use the results to develop policies to help people regain employment in a changing business world.
It also said it will provide training and equipment to workers seeking reemployment.
