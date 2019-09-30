Work underway in Santa Fe on new building for state records bureau

Space for the public, space for parking, space for storage is what the New Mexico Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics seeks with its new office under construction on Camino Entrada next to the Motor Vehicle Division.
Vital Records/Health Statistics has dealt with just 12 parking spaces and a lobby capacity for 22 people at its 7,200-square-foot office at 1190 S. St. Francis Drive since 1997.
“We are bursting at the seams in the lobby,” New Mexico Health Department spokesman David Morgan said. “Our vaults are filling up at the current location.”
The 12,500-square-foot, $5 million new facility on Camino Entrada will have a lobby capacity for 75 people, 57 parking spaces and space for all vital records and health statistics that for the first time will be stored in a temperature- and moisture-controlled vault, Morgan said.
Construction began in March, and the new records bureau is scheduled to open in May.
Morgan noted many birth certificate requests are for driver’s licenses, which will allow for a one-stop trip to get a birth certificate and driver’s license next door at the MVD.