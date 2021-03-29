The women’s clothing store Citrus, which closed in summer on Galisteo Street, reopened March 16 at 123 W. Water St. in the former Sign of the Pampered Maiden space.
Business partners Jan Thompson and Irina Ross prefer the Water Street storefront, which is “a larger space and better location,” Thompson said.
Citrus carries women’s “neutral colors, sustainable” clothing suitable for ages “25 to 80” or “anybody who walks through the door,” Thompson said with a chuckle.
The store also has women’s accessories, vintage Turkish pillows and Jewelry by Jewels.
“We will have shoes,” Thompson said.
Ross also owns Cicada Collection on Galisteo Street.
“We were walking down the streets of Paris shopping for Cicada and decided the name would be Citrus,” Thompson said. “It’s fresh, organic.”
