Wise Fool New Mexico has received a $30,000 Art Works grant for its circus arts training and performances from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Past Art Works grants have been for $20,000, said Wise Fool co-Executive Director Kristen Woods.
“This is very critical for paying our coaches and staff,” Wood said. “Wise Fool believes that the circus arts are more important now than ever. We have seen over quarantine that the arts have played a pivotal role in making life enjoyable and sustainable."
The grant will also help Wise Fool continue taking its program to schools once they reopen, she said.
