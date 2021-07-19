Dallas-based Leeward Renewable Energy expects to complete its 145-megawatt Aragonne Mesa Wind project by December.
The company also will finish replacing turbines at its 90-megawatt Aragonne Wind project — now called Aragonne Wind Repower — by the end of the year. Both projects are in Guadalupe County.
Aragonne Mesa Wind will have 53 turbines and Aragonne Wind Repower will have 33. Construction started between Vaughn and Santa Rosa in March.
The power produced by both projects is contracted for 20 years to Arizona Public Service, the largest power company in Arizona.
Leeward also operates the 80-megawatt Caprock Wind project near San Jon in Quay County that was built in 2004. The 80 turbines produce power for Xcel Energy.
Xcel is the primary electricity provider in six Eastern New Mexico counties that include the cities of Roswell, Clovis, Portales, Hobbs and Carlsbad.
Leeward has 21 renewable energy facilities in California, Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
