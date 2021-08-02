William Siegal Gallery will move into the former Cheesemongers of Santa Fe space at 130 E. Marcy St., relocating from 318 S. Guadalupe St., where Siegal has had his mostly pre-Columbian art gallery since 2006.
His lease was not renewed after Dec. 31.
“I was desperately looking for a new space,” Siegal said. “I think it would be a good location for us. It’s a little smaller than my Guadalupe space.”
He bought the building from Cheesemongers owner Suzy Thompson, who opened the specialty cheese shop in 2014. Cheesemongers closed in March 2020.
Siegal does not have a firm opening date.
“I don’t have any idea,” he said. “I would hope September.”
William Siegal Gallery specializes in pre-Columbian textiles and objects, but Siegal also will have some contemporary art. Siegal started collecting pre-Columbian art in 1971 and arrived in Santa Fe in 1990.
He owned Conlon Siegal Galleries on Canyon Road from 1996 to 2001.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.