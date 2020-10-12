Wells Fargo Bank will close its DeVargas Center branch and ATM on Nov. 18 and consolidate its functions with the 241 Washington St. branch a few blocks away.
The DeVargas closure at 502 N. Guadalupe St. may not be immediately noticed: That branch lobby has been closed since March.
“We are temporarily reducing the number of branches as a result of the coronavirus,” Wells Fargo spokeswoman Franchesca Pancham said.
Wells Fargo has six branches in Santa Fe: Guadalupe Street, Washington Street, 545 Cordova Road, 770 St. Michael’s Drive, 4384 Rodeo Road and 3150 Cerrillos Road.
