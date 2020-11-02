On this Election Day, it might be helpful to remember that a crucial role of government is to provide public goods and services that no one can afford to pay for on their own.
For example, responding to a pandemic or creating legislation to protect the environment are public services necessary for society to function, and only governments can provide them.
Capitalism alone will not provide public goods and services because the cost-to-benefit ratio is wildly skewed and the logistical challenges too daunting. While I like the benefit of clean air, the cost is too high for me to purchase clean air for our entire city.
And even if I could afford to pay for citywide clean air, I probably wouldn’t. I would just move. It’s cheaper.
For governments to provide public goods and services, we need taxes. Those taxes need to be fair and uniformly applied, or people won’t pay them. For the government to collect taxes fairly, and spend the money appropriately, we need effective governance and political stability.
Corruption and political instability convolute all that.
If taxes don’t get applied fairly, or the political system only enriches government officials, the system breaks down. When governments stop working or become highly inefficient, wealth is quickly destroyed.
Perhaps the most significant wealth destroyers on the planet are a lack of government accountability, lack of transparency and corruption. These problems distort the distribution of wealth and concentrate it into too few hands.
If you don’t believe me, ask the North Koreans. Oh, that’s right, you can’t! Their government imprisons them.
While a well-regulated, free-market economy is the best path to global prosperity, you can’t remove the “regulated” part of the equation. Somalia is a very free market, but there are no rules, and you can do pretty much anything you want, including shooting people you don’t like.
Our regulations and good government make the game fair and keep it free.
Those who only want to remove or roll back regulations from our government tend to view the government as the enemy. While these folks have ample reason to hold this view, it is shortsighted.
It is like getting mad at the referee who makes a bad call during a football game. It feels good to rant and rave, and you may dislike the referee and want him removed. But having contempt for a referee is very different from saying you don’t want any rules at all.
I don’t understand why so many Americans love their country, love the Constitution but hate their government. That is a logical fallacy. Again, it is like loving football but hating all the rules and the refs.
So try to make sure the politicians you support are committed to putting Americans first, not themselves, and choose politicians who keep the game well-regulated and fair. For that to happen, the refs must be impartial. If you choose football players with strong team allegiances as the refs, the game stops being fair and falls apart.
While both political parties are equally guilty of pandering to corporations and selling out to special interests, the level of corruption in Washington, D.C., is reaching a fevered pitch.
President Donald Trump has slashed every environmental regulation possible, denied climate change, avoided dealing with the pandemic, flaunted the tax code and rigged the playing field to support his business interests.
When a sitting president refuses to release his taxes or provide a full account of his finances, we are heading ever more rapidly to the collapse of the trust necessary for a viable, cohesive society.
In short, the economic game is interdependent with our political infrastructure, and if the current trends continue, we are inviting not just political instability but also economic fragility.
