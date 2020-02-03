Welk Resorts on Jan. 1 took over management of the 16-unit Residence Club vacation homes at El Corazon de Santa Fe from Fairmont/Accor Hotels, which had managed them for 12 years.
The Residence Club units are one-eighth fractional timeshares, while the remainder of El Corazon condo units have individual owners, said Danielle Auckerman, general manager for Welk Resorts.
The Residence Club has 12 owners, with Welk Resorts owning several shares itself, she said.
The change in management doesn’t bring any changes in amenities or staff in Santa Fe, but share owners now have access to other Welk resorts.
Welk Resorts was created by entertainer Lawrence Welk in 1964 and is now headed by Welk’s grandson.
