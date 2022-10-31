It’s hard to believe I’m getting married this week after spending 20 years as a monk. It’s even harder to believe the price for the whole shebang. 

We planned a simple, low-budget affair, but things quickly ballooned out of control. 

Finding any wedding venue in Santa Fe that isn’t crazy expensive is impossible given our city’s travel-destination status. But when our reception venue canceled on us with a month to go, we had to scramble for alternate accommodations without much selection. 

Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com.

