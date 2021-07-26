There is a new tension in the air of local restaurants since Santa Fe loosened COVID-19 restrictions.
While in some ways, the massive influx of patrons is hopeful and encouraging, to restaurant workers it has meant more shifts, longer hours, never-ending busy nights — and Santa Fe customers seem more impatient and much less forgiving.
I was recently tipped $1 on a $200 tab because “one of the steaks was cooked rare plus instead of medium rare.”
Santa Fe feels closer to normal after more than a year of calamity, and that is a reason to celebrate. However, no matter how back to normal Santa Fe feels, the truth is a worldwide pandemic has occurred, and no one is or ever will be the same.
Perhaps this fact plays a bigger role in the restaurant industry than in other businesses.
From what I have gathered through discussions with other servers, bartenders, baristas and support staff, the whole service industry is burned out. And although one obvious reason is that most restaurants are short-staffed, leading to additional demands on remaining workers, I do not think this explains the situation fully.
Even as unemployment checks start to dwindle, a record number of people are leaving the service industry. Articles are popping up everywhere about what is being called the Great Resignation — the high number of employees quitting their jobs since things began to reopen, especially in restaurants.
In addition to feeling overworked, the reasons cited are low wages, lack of benefits, overly demanding bosses and, not surprising to me, customer-related issues, such as arguments over mask-wearing and impatience with slow service.
If you ask your favorite server here in Santa Fe, I think they would say they are worn out and tired of being treated with a lack of empathy and consideration.
The anxiety caused by the pandemic made some people realize they do not have time to put off their dreams. It created a momentum and means for people who are unhappy with their job to transition to a new career.
When I think of potential anxieties in my life, I comfort myself with the thought that nothing could be more stressful than a brunch shift on Mother’s Day in Santa Fe, and maybe it is time to move on. Maybe human interaction has become too stressful and tedious for me.
As I wrote this column in a local coffee shop, a couple approached me to say I took care of them the other night. They wanted to thank me for making their evening so memorable and asked if they could buy me coffee. This makes me feel hopeful about the future of this profession and the warmth it provides.
The silver lining of this industrywide burnout is the potential for the service industry to be reframed to become less stressful and more kind.
