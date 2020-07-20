A chain-link fence intrudes onto the street at 125 E. Water St., inviting the question: Who will the new tenant be?
Building owner Peter Komis is still asking the same question himself.
“I really want a restaurant tenant, but with COVID-19, who knows?” Komis said. “A tenant can come in right now. I hope the pandemic goes away soon.”
Angel’s Bakery & Cafe previously filled the street-level space. The building has 4,000 square feet each on lower and upper levels and could have one or two tenants, he said.
Since the start of the year, Komis has been renovating the building his parents constructed in 1981. He decided to redo the facade and staircase, reinforced the second floor to allow for a commercial kitchen and bar, and installed a new elevator as well as electric and heating and cooling systems.
