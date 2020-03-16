Washington Federal Bank is offering small businesses lines of credit up to $200,000 interest free for 90 days for those affected by COVID-19.
The bank has expedited lines of credit up to $30,000 available in two or three days, while larger amounts can take a week or two to issue, WaFed spokesman Brad Goode said.
“We want to at least get some money flowing quickly,” Good said.
Lines of credit are available to existing and new credit-worthy clients who have been in operation at least two years and can show a 10 percent loss in revenue from the impact of coronavirus, according to a news release.
In the immediate Santa Fe area, the bank has two branches in Santa Fe and one in Española. Seattle-based Washington Federal has 26 branches across all parts of New Mexico.
