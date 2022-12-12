Ward Russell Gallery of Photography, 102 W. San Francisco St., will close Dec. 31. 

The former Hollywood cinematographer shot the photos exhibited there and has manned the gallery since 2008. Russell will have a final exhibition Dec. 19-31 that he is calling The Last Hurrah, a showcase for 70 of his favorite images. An artist reception is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23.

“I just turned 79 yesterday,” Russell said Dec. 7 in an interview. “That’s a major factor. My wife passed away last year. That’s another factor. My landlord said he’s raising my rent 70 percent.”

