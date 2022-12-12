Ward Russell Gallery of Photography, 102 W. San Francisco St., will close Dec. 31.
The former Hollywood cinematographer shot the photos exhibited there and has manned the gallery since 2008. Russell will have a final exhibition Dec. 19-31 that he is calling The Last Hurrah, a showcase for 70 of his favorite images. An artist reception is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23.
“I just turned 79 yesterday,” Russell said Dec. 7 in an interview. “That’s a major factor. My wife passed away last year. That’s another factor. My landlord said he’s raising my rent 70 percent.”
Russell started his still photography career after stepping away from Hollywood in 2006 after shooting more than 500 commercials and lighting or filming numerous movies. His still photography is primarily black and white.
“It’s all shot digitally,” Russell said. “The quality of image and emotion you can get is better in black and white.”
Russell was the cinematographer for the 1990 film Days of Thunder with Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and Robert Duvall; The Last Boy Scout (1991) with Bruce Willis; and the 1998 movie version of The X-Files. He was chief light technician on another Tom Cruise film, Top Gun (1986).
Russell has lived in Santa Fe since the mid-1990s. He will continue to sell photos by appointment only from his home-based Ward Russell Studio.