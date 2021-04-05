Albuquerque-based Walk-in Wills opened a Santa Fe estate planning office April 1 at 431 St. Michael's Drive, Suite A, near Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Owner Simon Kubiak describes Walk-in Wills as a retail estate-planning business with set prices for wills ($395) and trusts ($895). The firm starts with a one-hour free consultation.
“Our clientele is small to medium-sized estates, people with a couple thousand in savings living in a rental apartment to the biggest at $2.5 million in assets,” Kubiak said. “What I find most interesting is people want quick, easy and affordable.”
Walk-in Wills provides notary services and witnesses. The firm will send staff to people’s homes, hospitals or nursing homes. Clients can get a will or trust by phone, email or Zoom.
“You can do everything without even coming into our office,” Kubiak said.
Walk-in Wills was founded in 2003 by Kubiak’s friend, Matthew Urrea, who died in 2018. Kubiak took over ownership in 2019 and was interested in expanding to Las Vegas, Nev., and Phoenix but decided on Santa Fe, where 10 percent to 15 percent of the company’s clients live.
