Waitr’s brief run as a restaurant home-delivery provider in Santa Fe and Las Cruces will end Dec. 5 in both cities.
Louisiana-based Waitr started operating June 6 in Santa Fe and delivered orders from 54 restaurants. The delivery service had a lineup of 84 restaurants in Las Cruces, where it started service Feb. 28, said Dean Turcol, Waitr’s public relations director.
“We’ve made the unfortunate but necessary decision to close a subset of underperforming markets, including Santa Fe and Las Cruces,” Turcol said in an email.
Waitr has 12 employees and drivers in Santa Fe and 38 in Las Cruces who were offered severance packages and incentive packages, but details were not released.
The New Mexico closures and those in 38 markets that Waitr and subsidiary Bite Squad served in 27 states are part of a restructuring designed to remain competitive in the industry, Turcol said.
The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported Waitr stock shares have lost 95 percent of their value since spring.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.