The third phase of the Vizcaya apartments is taking root nearly 30 years after the first two phases opened in 1990 at 2500 Sawmill Road.
Vizcaya III received a grading permit Aug. 27 for the neighboring 2.46 acres that the city of Santa Fe has recorded as 543 Rodeo Road.
City documents indicate the third phase will add 56 units. The original Vizcaya complex, with 212 units, has studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
“As more rental units are added to our inventory, we are taking baby steps to address the basic supply side dynamic of our rental market,” said Alexandra Ladd, director of the city’s Office of Affordable Housing.
The Vizcaya apartments enter an apartment construction pipeline that had 1,183 units under construction at 12 projects in July with another 816 units with plats recorded but yet not under construction.
Vizcaya is owned and managed by Northland Investment Corp of Newton, Mass. Northland did not respond to calls for comment.
Northland owns and manages 74 apartment communities in nine states. Its other New Mexico apartment properties are in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, according to the company website.
