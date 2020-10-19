Vital Spaces, a Santa Fe nonprofit that creates affordable spaces for artists, will open its third studio, exhibition and performance space at the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe.
Vital Spaces intends to install five to eight artist studios in a 3,000-square-foot vacant space at the shopping center and hopes to be open by early November, co-director Hannah Yohalem said.
Vital Spaces in February 2019 opened 15 affordable artist studios in 7,900 square feet downtown on Otero Street. The organization followed with 10 more units in May in 3,500 square feet on the city-owned midtown campus.
Vital Spaces is seeking artists who have a “co-op” spirit.
“We want artists to be willing to be involved and not just close the door,” Yohalem said. “We want people who are excited to put on workshops or work with kids once in a while, or work with other artists and are open to have projects that are collaborative.”
The ball got rolling when Vital Spaces founder Jonathan Boyd called Neda Talebreza, general manager of the Fashion Outlets.
“When Jonathan called, we were just thrilled,” Talebreza said. “We have had this vision for the mall for quite a while to incorporate artists. They can utilize our courtyard for whatever makes sense.”
