Spaceport America in Southern New Mexico announced plans to allow a private company to test an unmanned high-altitude glider in December as Virgin Galactic paused its plan to launch its first space test flight amid the pandemic surge.
Virgin CEO Richard Branson’s first foray into space will have to wait for an unspecified date when virus cases begin to drop again after the company consulted with government officials on revisiting plans to launch between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23, the company said. The delay was spurred by a new public health order shutting down all businesses not deemed essential until Nov. 30.
“With the health and safety of our team members in mind, and in accordance with the recent direction from the New Mexico Department of Health, we will be minimizing our New Mexico operations to the greatest degree possible,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement Monday.
“While these new restrictions cause us to adjust our flight schedule, we take this pause in stride and will be prepared to resume our pre-flight procedures and announce a new test flight window as soon as we can,” Colglazier continued.
The company announced earlier in November plans to launch its first rocket-powered test flight from Spaceport America, near Truth or Consequences.
As late as this weekend, Virgin Galactic had installed a rocket motor into its SpaceShipTwo Unity in preparation for the planned November flight, according to the company.
The pause comes after years of previous delays on launching luxury commercial space flights, for which 600 tickets have been sold for between $200,000 and $250,000 apiece.
Another 900 people have paid $1,000 deposits to get on the list to buy future tickets. Branson himself had planned to be in a third test flight if the first two were successful.
But intrepid, well-financed spacefarers will have to wait once again.
In the meantime, a Delaware-based company called Stratodynamics is still going forward with plans to launch a high-altitude unmanned glider in early December meant to predict turbulence for aircraft with greater accuracy, according to CEO Gary Pundsack.
Pundsack said he’s closely watching the COVID-19 surge and hoping cases begin to decline by the time the current lockdown on nonessential businesses in New Mexico lapses on Nov. 30.
High-powered balloons would lift the device up to 111,400 feet in the air, where it would use an onboard sensor to detect turbulence.
Pundsack added he thinks his company could be exempt from the lockdown anyway because the project has received funding from NASA. He declined to disclose how much.
However, he said the surge could still affect Stratodynamics’ early December launch plans.
Spaceport America announced the Stratodynamics flight on Monday morning. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an inquiry asking if the lockdown would impact the launch.
“We’re looking forward to hosting Stratodynamics at Spaceport America,” Spaceport Interim Executive Director Scott McLaughlin said in a statement Monday.
“The technology they are developing could make a significant difference in avoiding clear air turbulence and associated injuries in commercial aviation, as well as better characterization of atmospheric conditions for the new markets developing around urban air mobility,” he added.
“Unseen turbulence has always been a nemesis of aviation, and the ability to directly detect it could also someday help in smoother space tourism flights.”
