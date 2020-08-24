Los Alamos and Sandia national laboratories and six other federal agencies will hold a virtual job fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday offering more than 600 jobs, including 54 jobs at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
“The largest number of jobs [at Los Alamos] is managers in the areas of research and development and engineering,” LANL spokeswoman Tricia Ware said. “The next largest are technicians in radiation control and hazardous materials.”
Ware added Los Alamos is also seeking project managers and skilled construction workers in this job fair.
Job seekers can have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals and apply for jobs at the virtual job fair.
The fair will include hiring officials from the National Nuclear Security Administration, LANL and Sandia National Laboratories, along with Kansas City National Security Campus, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Nevada National Security Site, Pantex Plant, Savannah River Site and Y-12 National Security Complex.
Jobs are located in Los Alamos; Albuquerque; Aiken, S.C.; Amarillo, Texas; Kansas City, Mo.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Livermore, Calif.; Oak Ridge, Tenn.; and Washington, D.C.
Register for the job fair at app.brazenconnect.com/a/NNSA/e/XEzKm.
