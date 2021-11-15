Professional guitarist David Sampson recently started sales of his Vibrochairs and Vibrobeds through his new company Vibroluxe, based at the Santa Fe Business Incubator.
The chairs and beds are designed to convert electronic music into vibrations to give users a sensory experience for the rest of the body while listening to music.
Music from smartphones, laptops and computers can be loaded through Bluetooth into the chairs and beds. Even old school stereos can be hooked up with a jack linking the headphone output in the stereo to the auxiliary outlet in the furniture, Sampson said.
Sampson and his wife moved to Santa Fe in April from Los Angeles, where he developed the Vibroluxe concept and products, but he said he did not incorporate the company until arriving in Santa Fe.
He started at the incubator in June and launched sales in October.
“In a year, I would like to be selling 100 units a month,” Sampson said. “We’re looking for retail partners.”
