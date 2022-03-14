Verdes Foundation opened its third New Mexico cannabis shop Feb. 25 in Santa Fe at 220 Shelby St., across from fine-dining Sazón.
Verdes is a top 5 cannabis retailer in the state, with operations dating to 2010, the first year of medicinal marijuana sales in New Mexico.
Verdes' two other shops are in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, but it plans on opening a second Santa Fe shop by the end of the year in the Zafarano Road area, CEO Rachael Speegle said.
“Our model is to expand only when we have the inventory to stock our stores,” she said. “We are the only legacy producer with no outside investors.”
Verdes grows 1,800 marijuana plants. The 1,200-square-foot Shelby Street store will sell flowers, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, tinctures and accessories.
Speegle, a registered nurse, looks at marijuana as a wellness product.
“We have display spaces where people can interact with the product,” she said. “We are getting the product out to the public to get them to understand the vast variety of different options. We want them to find their wellness solutions. Some people use it to zone out. We prefer for people to get up and go and engage with your environment. We want people to engage with what life has to offer.”
Verdes Foundation also sells non-cannabis herbal products.
