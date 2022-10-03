By the end of the year, people with an armload of prescriptions should be able to pick up all their drugs at one time at the Nambe Drugs pharmacies in Santa Fe and Los Alamos instead of piecemeal.

Nambe Drugs is in the process of introducing medicine synchronicity and point-of-care testing — including strep and influenza testing — by the end of the year and also increasing immunizations at businesses and schools.

“We are going to line up prescriptions so they can pick up all their medicines at one time,” Nambe Drugs owner Scott Robinson said.

