Upcycle Santa Fe founder Joseph Stodgel is rebranding his business as Plan 4 Plastic to put a firm focus on reuse of plastic and dissuade people from thinking he has a bicycle shop.
Stodgel already has brought the Plan 4 Plastic name to his Facebook page. He will rebrand the Instagram account next and then the website.
Upcycle Santa Fe, launched in 2014, implements solutions for waste plastics and other material through collecting mostly waste plastic, building things with waste plastic and education.
“Education has taken such a primary focus,” Stodgel said. “We are shifting from a collection entity to education. I’d like to get the collection back up once I deal with all of this stuff.”
He has built structures mostly with ecobricks or Ubuntu Blox supplied by other entities, but he said the best use of plastics is as an alternative insulation material.
“Right now the focus is on the website and outreach to burgeoning entrepreneurs or government entities in plastic reuse around the world,” Stodgel said. “Education is through the Plan 4 Plastic website.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.