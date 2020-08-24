The 11,450-square-foot Sunset Trail Estate in the Santa Fe foothills, which did not sell when listed for $9.75 million, will go to auction Friday with no reserve or minimum bid.
The home was built in 2004 by then-recently retired Procter & Gamble executive Vernon “Bud” Hamilton and his wife, Valerie, according to auction publicity material released to The New Mexican.
Platinum Luxury Auctions, a Miami-based luxury real estate auction firm, will conduct the auction at 6 p.m. Friday. Only registered bidders can participate.
The estate at 1432 Old Sunset Trail has an 8,848-square-foot main residence, 1,249-square-foot guest wing and 1,353-square-foot fitness center and indoor pool.
If the home sells at auction, it could be the highest home sale price of the year. The top sale for 2020 so far is $3.3 million, according to the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. The highest home sale prices in recent years have been $7 million in 2019, $4.85 million in Taos in 2018, $5.16 million in 2017, $5.4 million in 2016, $3.5 million in 2015 and $4.45 million in 2014.
