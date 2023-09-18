The University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management launched the first program for its new Center for Responsible Entrepreneurship in Santa Fe on Aug. 26.

The center’s 10-month accelerator program has 14 entrepreneurs in its first cohort, including 71% heading woman-owned startups and 50% who run minority-owned ones. The center is based at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road.

These are entrepreneurs with early-stage companies, said Jon Mertz, the center’s co-collaborator.

