The B Corp movement is still in its infancy in New Mexico, with just nine local firms certified in an international movement that has drawn more than 3,000 companies worldwide pledging to use business as “a force for good.”
The University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management, however, is all in to foster the B Corp movement in New Mexico.
Anderson School will host a daylong symposium Oct. 4 to generate a cross-section discussion among academia, government and business to combine responsible business practices with economic development.
The Anderson event might be the first B Corp discussion led by an academic institution and bringing together government, local B Corp companies and other business leaders, said Garima Sharma, an Anderson School assistant professor and national scholar on the B Corp movement.
Several Anderson School faculty members will take part, as will the New Mexico Economic Development Department and a representative from B Lab, the nonprofit that created the B Corp concept and certifies businesses.
Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose, according to the B Corp website.
Sharma said the event is for New Mexico businesses interested in pursuing B Corp certification but also for businesses that want to follow responsible practices without going through the rigors of the accreditation process.
“It is important for us to say we have the knowledge and energy to help move the B Corp movement forward,” Sharma said. “How can we support the business community moving forward with certification?”
New Mexico ranks No. 25 with B Corp companies.
“New Mexico is a place where there is already a great deal happening in both small business and the ‘triple bottom line’ [people, profit and planet],” said Drew Tulchin, managing partner at UpSpring in Santa Fe, which has been certified as a B Corp since the early days. “Therefore, there is a great opportunity to grow B Corp and similar efforts to help businesses thrive. UNM is a great place and the Anderson School an excellent leader to spark more and better in our state.”
To RSVP for the B Corp event, go to www.mgt.unm.edu/nmbcorps. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the McKinnon Center for Management building in Albuquerque.