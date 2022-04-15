The union that represents some Meow Wolf workers has ratified a four-year contract with the company that calls for pay raises and layoff protections, ending a contentious and high-profile battle.
Under the pact, every current artist at Meow Wolf will be paid at least $60,000, and none will be hired for less; exhibition workers in Santa Fe will earn at least $18 an hour, with plans to reach $20 by 2025; and parental leave is doubled, according to the Meow Wolf Workers Collective. It's a local unit with the Communications Workers of America, designated as Local 7055.
About $1 million will go toward immediate wage increases, the union stated Friday in a news release. About 170 creative and exhibitions staff members are affected, it added.
"We're all super pleased," said Bill Rodgers, a narrative lead with Meow Wolf who's covered by the union. "This has been two years in the making, and this agreement is completely going to change the lives of the people it covers. We're just really thankful right now — really grateful" to co-workers and Communications Workers of America affiliates.
The Meow Wolf Workers Collective announced its plan to unionize in September 2020. Meow Wolf formally accepted the union the following month, but a contract remained in limbo until this week.
Rodgers declined to divulge members' vote totals on ratification — for now.
"We looked at the numbers this morning, and it was pretty overwhelming in terms of ratifying this agreement," he said.
The ratification follows a tentative agreement reached between the parties March 17. Three months earlier, in December, the union filed complaints of unfair labor practices against the company with the National Labor Relations Board, stating on social media the move “came after multiple attempts to resolve issues directly with the company.”
Among the complaints: that Meow Wolf changed holiday and time-off policies without negotiating and refused to provide critical information needed for contract negotiations. At the time, the company replied in a statement that it had “been negotiating in good faith with the Union and we anticipate reaching a final contract soon.”
